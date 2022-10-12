Samuelsson signed a seven-year, $30 million extension with the Sabres on Wednesday.

This is definitely a leap of faith for Buffalo, as Samuelsson only has 54 games of NHL experience under his belt. The 22-year-old American was, however, a solid top-four option for the Sabres as a rookie in 2021-22, picking up 10 helpers, 100 hits and 60 blocks while averaging 20:00 of ice time through 42 appearances. Samuelsson's offensive upside will likely remain limited, but he should rack up plenty of hits and blocks as a mainstay in Buffalo's top four for years to come.