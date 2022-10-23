Samuelsson (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
In a corresponding move, the Sabres called up defenseman Kale Clague from the minors. Samuelsson was injured in Saturday's win over Vancouver, and will be unavailable for at least seven days.
