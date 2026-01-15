Samuelsson scored a goal, added three hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Samuelsson put the Sabres ahead 2-0 in the first period. The 25-year-old defenseman is having a career year, and he's not slowing down in January, earning four points over his last six games. For the season, he has eight goals -- more than he had in the first five years of his career combined -- as well as 15 assists, 63 shots on net, 68 hits, 92 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating through 43 appearances. While he's not on the power play, Samuelsson has done enough everywhere else to be a viable depth blueliner in fantasy.