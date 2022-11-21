Samuelsson (knee) is likely to return to the lineup Tuesday against Montreal.
Samuelsson, who has been out since Oct. 22, has been credited with seven shots on goal, 11 blocks and 11 hits in five games this year. He is still currently listed on injured reserve.
