Samuelsson produced an assist and five hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Samuelsson has four points over his last seven outings. That's pretty good for a shutdown defenseman, but it's unlikely to be a pace he sustains in the long run. The blueliner has five points, 25 shots on net, 37 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 22 contests overall while often serving in a top-four role.