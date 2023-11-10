Samuelsson (lower body) could be an option to face Minnesota on Friday.

Samuelsson currently remains on injured reserve but looks near to returning to action. With a back-to-back on the schedule, it's possible Samuelsson could be in the lineup against Pittsburgh on Saturday even if he doesn't get clearance in time for Friday's tilt. Whenever the blueliner returns, Ryan Johnson could be relegated to a bench role or even sent back to AHL Rochester.