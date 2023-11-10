Samuelsson (lower body) could be an option to face Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Samuelsson currently remains on injured reserve but looks to be nearing a return to action. When the blueliner is back in the fold, Ryan Johnson could be sent back to AHL Rochester.
