Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Nets go-ahead goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Samuelsson scored a goal on two shots, added nine hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Bruins in Game 1.
Samuelsson had a career year in the regular season, but he faded a bit at the end with just seven points over his last 20 outings. In total, he had 13 goals and 41 points over 78 regular-season appearances. Samuelsson also logged 132 hits, 154 blocked shots and a plus-41 rating, so he'll provide some grit on the blue line in a top-four role.
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