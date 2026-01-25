Samuelsson picked two apples Saturday in a 5-0 win over the Islanders.

Samuelsson has nine points, including seven assists, 12 shots, 24 blocks, 23 hits and eight PIM in his last 11 games. Overall, he has 28 points (eight goals, 20 assists), 102 blocks, 78 hits, 69 shots and a plus-25 rating in 49 games this season. He has already set new career marks in points, goals, assists, shots, blocks and plus-minus. All of Samuelsson's offense has come at even strength, with the exception of three shorthanded points. He has but a single power-play assist in 261 career NHL games.