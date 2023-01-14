Samuelsson hasn't been much of a factor offensively this season with only one goal and two assists in 27 games.

Samuelsson scored his first career NHL goal against Detroit on Nov. 30 in his 64th appearance. He has contributed just one assist in his past 17 contests. Samuelsson has averaged the third-most minutes per game (22:22) on the Sabres this season, playing mostly on the top pairing with Rasmus Dahlin. He has been credited with 41 shots on goal, 46 blocks and 57 hits in 2022-23.