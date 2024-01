Samuelsson (undisclosed) is banged up and won't play versus the Kings on Wednesday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Samuelsson is not 100 percent, as he's set to sit out for the third time in five games. Jacob Bryson will replace Samuelsson in the lineup. It's unclear if the Sabres will opt to let Samuelsson rest against the Sharks on Saturday, the team's last game before the bye week.