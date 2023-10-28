Samuelsson logged an assist, two hits and six blocked shots in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.

Samuelsson set up Rasmus Dahlin's second-period tally. The helper was Samuelsson's first point in three games, but he's been modestly productive with three points through eight outings this season. The 23-year-old blueliner has added six shots on net, 17 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. He remains on the top pairing with Dahlin, though Samuelsson is more of a shutdown defender.