Samuelsson (lower body) was officially ruled out through the 4 Nations Face-Off break by head coach Lindy Ruff on Wednesday, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Samuelsson's placement on injured reserve effectively ruled the blueliner out for Saturday's matchup anyway but his absence has now been confirmed by Ruff. In his last nine appearances, the 24-year-old Samuelsson has generated one goal on 14 shots, three assists and 21 blocks while averaging 19:00 of ice time. Look for Owen Power to see an uptick in ice time while Samuelsson is on the shelf.