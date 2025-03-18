Samuelsson was minus-1 and blocked one shot in 19:06 of ice time in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

Samuelsson has been in and out of the Buffalo lineup lately while dealing with a foot injury. He's now appeared in seven straight games, but still seems to be regaining his footing having not scored in any of them, extending his scoreless streak to 13 games. The 25-year-old remains stuck on three goals and six assists for the season.