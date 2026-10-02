Samuelsson scored a goal, added four PIM and went minus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Samuelsson opened the scoring at 7:21 of the first period. The 26-year-old defenseman was listed on the first pairing but was limited to 18:21 of ice time in his first game back from a lower-body injury sustained during the preseason. The defenseman was a surprise last year with 41 points, 109 shots, 132 hits, 154 blocked shots and a plus-41 rating over 78 regular-season games, all of which were career highs. His place in the top four is secure, but expecting that level of offense again may be asking too much.