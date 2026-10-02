Samuelsson scored a goal, added four PIM and went minus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Samuelsson opened the scoring at 7:21 of the first period. The 26-year-old defenseman was listed on the first pairing but was limited to 18:21 of ice time in his first game back from a lower-body injury sustained during the preseason. The defenseman was a surprise last year with 41 points, 109 shots, 132 hits, 154 blocked shots and a plus-41 rating over 78 regular-season games, all of which were career highs. His place in the top four is secure, but expecting that level of offense again may be asking too much.

Add CBS Sports on Google