Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Opens scoring Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Samuelsson scored a goal on two shots and added six hits and six blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 4.
Samuelsson hasn't matched his scoring levels from early in the regular season, but he's picked up a steady three goals and one assist over 10 playoff outings. The defenseman has added ample physicality with 42 hits and 19 blocked shots. He's firmly in a top-four role, so there will be opportunities for him to offer well-rounded production as long as the Sabres remain in the playoffs.
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