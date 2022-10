Samuelsson (lower body) will be out several weeks, per Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Samuelsson had an MRI according to Buffalo GM Kevyn Adams and he was quite relieved that it wasn't a longer prognosis for the defenseman. Henri Jokiharju (facial fracture) is also out of the lineup for a few weeks, so the Sabres could be interested in adding an NHL depth defenseman to their roster.