Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said Thursday that Samuelsson (lower body) will be out several weeks, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Adams noted that Samuelsson had an MRI, and while he wasn't diagnosed with a more significant injury, the young defenseman will likely be out through at least mid-November and possibly longer. Henri Jokiharju (face) is also out of the lineup for a few weeks, so the Sabres could be interested in adding more depth on the blue line.