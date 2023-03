Samuelsson (upper body) is week-to-week with an injury, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

It appears that Samuelsson reaggravated an upper-body injury that sidelined him for two games earlier this month. The 22-year-old blueliner had been logging nearly 22 minutes per game on Buffalo's top-pairing, tallying a goal, seven assists, 89 hits, and 80 blocked shots through 48 games. With Rasmus Dahlin also day-to-day, Kale Clague and Jacob Bryson will likely slot back into the lineup.