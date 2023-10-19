Samuelsson (upper body) will be in the lineup Thursday versus Calgary, according to Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.
Samuelsson was injured Tuesday and was unable to finish the 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay. Samuelsson has one assist, six hits and seven blocked shots in three games this season.
