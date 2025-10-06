Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Practices in non-contact jersey
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Samuelsson (upper body) returned to practice in a non-contact sweater Monday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Samuelsson aggravated an upper-body injury in late September and is considered week-to-week. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Thursday's Opening Night matchup against the Rangers, but it was at least encouraging to see him back on the ice for Monday's practice session, even though he practiced in a limited capacity. If Samuelsson is unavailable for Opening Night, Ryan Johnson and Jacob Bryson are candidates to enter the lineup.
