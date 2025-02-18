Samuelsson (foot) practiced Tuesday and feels ready to return to the lineup, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Samuelsson has missed the last two games after breaking a small bone in his foot. He has accounted for three goals, six assists, 39 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and 57 hits across 35 appearances this season. Jacob Bryson could be a healthy scratch for Saturday's game versus the Rangers if Buffalo removes Samuelsson from injured reserve.