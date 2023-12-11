Samuelsson (undisclosed) is questionable for Monday's matchup against Arizona, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Samuelsson left the morning skate early because he was feeling sore. It is unclear at this time if he will be available to play versus the Coyotes. If Samuelsson can't play, Ryan Johnson or Jacob Bryson will fill in on the blue line. The 23-year-old Samuelsson has three points, 25 shots on goal, 52 blocked shots and 56 hits over 25 games this season.