Samuelsson (knee) will return to the lineup Tuesday against Montreal.
Samuelsson is projected to be back on the top pairing with Rasmus Dahlin after missing the past 13 games. He has posted seven shots on goal, 11 blocks and 11 hits in five games this season.
