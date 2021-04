Samuelsson was recalled from AHL Rochester by the Sabres on Sunday.

Samuelsson signed his entry-level contract with the Sabres in March of 2020, and he has impressed so far in the minors, recording 11 points through 19 games. The 2018 second-round pick (32nd overall) will add depth on the blue line for now, but the Sabres could provide him his NHL debut soon enough.