Samuelsson had a broken hand and a sprained MCL down the stretch, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Samuelsson had been playing through the injuries prior to sitting out the final two games of the year. He will utilize the offseason to recover. Samuelsson earned 10 points, 76 shots on goal, 91 blocked shots and 107 hits in 55 games during the 2022-23 campaign.