Samuelsson posted an assist and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Samuelsson missed one game due to an undisclosed injury, sitting out Saturday versus the Maple Leafs. He had 22:20 of ice time Tuesday, so he looks good enough to handle his usual top-four minutes. Samuelsson is up to 37 points (12 goals, 25 helpers), 95 shots on net, 133 blocked shots, 109 hits and a plus-32 rating over 65 appearances in what's been an impressive breakout campaign.