Samuelsson (upper body) isn't expected to be an option Wednesday versus Chicago, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Samuelsson also missed Monday's 3-0 win over San Jose and remains day-to-day. He has a goal, seven points, 24 PIM, 81 hits and 83 blocks in 39 contests in 2023-24. When Samuelsson is ready to return, Ryan Johnson might be a healthy scratch.