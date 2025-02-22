Samuelsson (foot) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.
Following a two-game absence, Samuelsson will be available to return to the lineup against the Rangers on Saturday. However, he might be a healthy scratch after serving as an extra during Friday's practice. He has contributed three goals, six assists, 39 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and 57 hits through 35 appearances this season.
