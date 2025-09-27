Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Ruled out Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Samuelsson (upper body) will sit out Saturday's preseason tilt versus Detroit, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.
Samuelsson didn't participate in Friday's practice. He still needs to be evaluated further, so it's unclear if he will be available to play against Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
