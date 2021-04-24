Samuelsson picked up two assists in Friday's 6-4 win over the Bruins.

In his fourth NHL game, Samuelsson recorded his first points, helping set up Casey Mittelstadt late in the second period and Arttu Ruotsalainen early in the third. Samuelsson was a second-round pick in 2018 and flashed some offensive upside this season in the AHL with three goals and 11 points through 19 games with Rochester, and he could quickly join Rasmus Dahlin and Rasmus Ristolainen as part of the young core of the Buffalo blue line.