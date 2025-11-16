Samuelsson scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Samuelsson played the hero role for the Sabres in this contest and scored the game-winning goal at the 1:05 mark in overtime with a snap shot. This goal not only allowed the Sabres to win a road game for the first time this season, but it also snapped Samuelsson's seven-game point drought and nine-game goalless skid. The 25-year-old defenseman has three goals and seven points this season.