Samuelsson scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 5-4 overtime win against Toronto.

Samuelsson's shot from the high slot went over Sergei Bobrovsky's blocker in the second half of the third period to force overtime. The defender has two consecutive two-point games (one goal, three helpers) while Rasmus Dahlin (upper body) has been out. Samuelsson put up a surprising 41 points, including 13 goals, 109 shots and a plus 41 rating in 78 games last season, so the offense is in him. So far this season, he has put up two goals and four assists in eight contests.