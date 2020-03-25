Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Secures entry-level deal
Samuelsson inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Buffalo on Wednesday.
In two seasons at Western Michigan University, Samuelsson notched seven goals and 19 helpers in 65 collegiate games. The 20-year-old blueliner probably won't open the 2020-21 campaign on the Sabres' roster and figures to need a year or two developing in the minors before getting a look in the NHL.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.