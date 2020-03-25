Play

Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Secures entry-level deal

Samuelsson inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Buffalo on Wednesday.

In two seasons at Western Michigan University, Samuelsson notched seven goals and 19 helpers in 65 collegiate games. The 20-year-old blueliner probably won't open the 2020-21 campaign on the Sabres' roster and figures to need a year or two developing in the minors before getting a look in the NHL.

