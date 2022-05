Samuelsson (ankle) will join AHL Rochester for the Calder Cup Playoffs, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Samuelsson is reportedly dealing with a minor ankle issue, so it's unclear if he'll actually suit up during Rochester's postseason run. The 22-year-old notched 10 assists in 42 games with Buffalo this season and should be with the team to begin the 2022-23 campaign.