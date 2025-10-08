Samuelsson (upper body) is expected to be in the lineup for Thursday's clash with the Rangers, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

In addition to Samuelsson, the Sabres are also planning to have Owen Power (strain) in the lineup, though he'll need to be activated off IR first. For his part, the 25-year-old Samuelsson will be hoping he can avoid any more injuries, something he's been unable to do so far in his career. In the last four seasons, Samuelsson has played in over 60 contests just once and has never logged 70 games in a year.