Samuelsson (lower body) resumed skating Friday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Samuelsson has been out on a week-to-week basis and was placed on injured reserve Nov. 13. It's unclear when he'll be cleared to play, and he's not necessarily guaranteed a spot in the Sabres' lineup once he returns, as he was scratched for three games before suffering his injury Nov. 11.
