Samuelsson scored a goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Samuelsson has a goal and seven helpers during a five-game point streak. It's not the first time he's gotten hot this season, as the 25-year-old has had a breakout year that has cemented his status in the Sabres' top four. He's now at nine goals, 32 points, 70 shots on net, 82 hits, 105 blocked shots and a plus-28 rating over 51 appearances. He's unlikely to see power-play time, but the rest of his production has been excellent throughout the campaign.