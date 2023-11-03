Samuelsson (lower body) will not return to Friday's game against the Flyers.
Samuelsson logged just 2:30 of ice time in the first period before exiting the contest. Buffalo is back in action Saturday against Toronto and there should be an update on Samuelsson's status before then. He has four points through 11 games this season.
