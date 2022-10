Samuelsson (lower body) was unable to finish Thursday's game versus the Senators, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Samuelsson blocked a shot late in the third period of the contest and went to the locker room. It's unclear if he just didn't have enough time to shake it off or if he's dealing with a more significant issue. The 22-year-old's status should be updated before Saturday's game versus the Panthers.