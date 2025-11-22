Samuelsson scored a goal and went plus-3 in Friday's 9-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Samuelsson is on a four-game point streak -- his second of the year -- in which he's earned three goals and two assists. It's a strong run for the 25-year-old defenseman, who has gone from a potential depth defenseman to a top-four lock this year. He's at 11 points, 24 shots on net, 25 hits, 43 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 19 appearances, which puts him just three points shy of matching last year's production from 62 games.