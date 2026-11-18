Samuelsson scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

Samuelsson netted his first goal in over a month. The defenseman has maintained a decent level of production this season while seeing top-four minutes at even strength. He has three goals, nine assists, 30 shots on net, 24 hits, 39 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 21 appearances. That would put him on pace to surpass his 41-point career year from 2025-26, and combined with his all-around work, it makes him a reliable fantasy blueliner.