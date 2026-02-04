Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Ten points in last eight games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Samuelsson scored twice Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.
Samuelsson has 10 points (three goals, seven assists), plus-9 rating, six PIM and eight shots in his last eight games. There is one game-winning goal in that mix and one shorthanded assist. Overall, Samuelsson has scored 11 goals, 23 points and fired 76 shots in 54 games this season.
