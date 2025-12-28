Samuelsson produced a goal and two assists with six hits, two shots on net, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

It was the first three-point performance of the blueliner's career. Samuelsson also ended a 15-game goal drought with his second-period tally, and through 35 contests on the season he's delivered six goals and 18 points -- both career highs -- along with 74 blocked shots, 53 hits, 48 shots on net and a plus-15 rating in what's becoming a breakout campaign.