Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Three-point effort against Boston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Samuelsson produced a goal and two assists with six hits, two shots on net, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.
It was the first three-point performance of the blueliner's career. Samuelsson also ended a 15-game goal drought with his second-period tally, and through 35 contests on the season he's delivered six goals and 18 points -- both career highs -- along with 74 blocked shots, 53 hits, 48 shots on net and a plus-15 rating in what's becoming a breakout campaign.
