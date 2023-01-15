Samuelsson logged a shorthanded assist and blocked three shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Samuelsson made a strong defensive play on a penalty kill, and Ilya Lyubushkin retrieved the puck to set up Kyle Okposo's third-period shortie. The helper was Samuelsson's second through seven games in January, but the 22-year-old blueliner doesn't often chip in much offense. He's at four points, 41 shots on net, 57 hits, 49 blocks and a plus-12 rating through 28 outings this season, serving as the more defensive half of a pairing with Rasmus Dahlin.