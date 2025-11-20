Samuelsson produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

Both points came in the second period as the Sabres erased an early 2-0 deficit, but the game got away from the home side in the third. Samuelsson has gotten onto the scoresheet in three straight games, delivering two goals and four points, and the 2018 second-round pick is well on his way to a career-best campaign with four goals -- already tying his career high -- and 10 points in 18 contests.