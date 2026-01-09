Samuelsson scored a shorthanded goal on his only shot on net and added an even-strength assist, four blocked shots, two hits and a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

The 25-year-old blueliner continues to add to his career-best campaign, with his third-period shortie being his first in the NHL. Samuelsson isn't getting any meaningful power-play time, but he hasn't needed it to make an impact, and over the last 10 games he's delivered two goals, 10 points, 22 blocked shots, 19 hits, 16 shots on net and a plus-9 rating.