Samuelsson will not be in the lineup versus Columbus on Tuesday due to a lower-body injury, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Samuelsson has struggled to stay in the lineup all season long, having previously missed 17 games earlier in the campaign. Even when healthy, the 24-year-old blueliner hasn't offered much offensively, registering a meager nine points in 35 contests. As such, Samuelsson shouldn't be expected to offer more than mid-range fantasy value even once given the all-clear.