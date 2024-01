Samuelsson (upper body) won't play Monday against the Sharks, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Samuelsson will miss at least one game after suffering an upper-body injury in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Vancouver. He has provided seven points, 43 shots on goal, 83 blocked shots and 81 hits across 39 appearances this season. Henri Jokiharju is slated to replace Samuelsson in the lineup.