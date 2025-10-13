Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Unavailable Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Samuelsson (undisclosed) won't play against the Avalanche on Monday, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.
Samuelsson is undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury. He has one assist, one shot on goal, five blocked shots and five hits across two appearances this season. With Samuelsson unavailable, Ryan Johnson will play against Colorado on Monday.
More News
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Gathers helper•
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Set to play Thursday•
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Practices in non-contact jersey•
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Considered week-to-week•
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Dealing with upper-body injury•