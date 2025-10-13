default-cbs-image
Samuelsson (undisclosed) won't play against the Avalanche on Monday, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.

Samuelsson is undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury. He has one assist, one shot on goal, five blocked shots and five hits across two appearances this season. With Samuelsson unavailable, Ryan Johnson will play against Colorado on Monday.

